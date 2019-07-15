Peterborough United have re-signed George Boyd!

Have your say

George Boyd is back at Peterborough United.

The club made the stunning announcement today (July 15) that the 33 year-old superstar from three previous Posh promotions has signed a two-year contract at the Weston Homes Stadium.

George Boyd in action for Posh.

Boyd was released by Sheffeld Wednesday at the end of last season so was available on a free transfer.

Boyd made 297 appearances for Posh after signing from Stevenage in 2007 for a then non-league transfer fee of £265,000. He quickly became a club great scoring 75 goals before moving to Hull in 2013, Burnley and then Wednesday. He played in the Premier League for Burnley.

It’s expected Posh will play him in central midfield.

More to follow including an interview.