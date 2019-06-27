Peterborough United have pegged matchday admission prices

Have your say

Peterborough United have pegged matchday admssion prices for the 2019-20 League One season.

Prices vary for category A and B games. The top price for category A game is £28 in the stands if purchased on matchday and £26 for a category B match. The prices drop to

£26 and £24 if purchased in advance.

London Road terrace prices range from £20-£24 depending on when you purchase the ticket and the catagory of match.

There are further discounts for seniors (over 65s), under 22s, under 18s and under 12s and for Forever Posh and Junior Posh members. Full price list can be found on www.theposh.com.

Posh have also announced that Junior Posh members aged 11 and under will be admitted FREE OF CHARGE when accompanied by a paying adult (excluding hospitality areas).

Forever Posh and Junior Posh membership costs just £10 and there are a wide range of benefits to those who join.

Tickets for the opening weekend vs. Fleetwood Town are available now and can be purchased at theposhtickets.com, in-person at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office and via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 (Calls cost 7ppm plus your network access charge).

Category A matches (subject to change): Fleetwood, Ipswich, Sunderland, Lincoln, Coventry, Doncaster, Rotherham, Oxford, Portsmouth, Bristol Rovers, MK Dons, Tranmere.

Category B matches (subject to change): Rochdale, AFC Wimbledon, Accrington, Burton, Bolton, Wycombe, Gillingham, Southend, Bury, Blackpool. Shrewsbury.