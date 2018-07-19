Peterborough United have bid rejected for another League One striker

Have your say

A report in today’s (July 19) South London Press claims Peterborough United have had a bid rejected for Charlton striker Josh Megennnis.

Magennis (27), a full Northern Ireland international, is thought to be available for transfer as he enters the last year of his current contract at the Valley.

Magennis, who would fit the target man profile Posh boss Steve Evans is seeking, has scored 20 goals in 88 appearances for Charlton. He scored 13 goals for a side that reached the League One play-offs last season.

Posh have also seen bids rejected for Bradford City’s Charlie Wyke and Cheltenham’s Mo Eisa, two other powerful forwards.