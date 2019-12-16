Peterborough United have back-up plans in place should a star player leave in January as Middlesbrough show an interest in Marcus Maddison

Peterborough United have a back-up plan in place in the unlikely event of Marcus Maddison leaving the club in January.

Posh director of football Barry Fry made the revelation during a question-and-answer session at the club’s annual general meeting today (December 16).

Marcus Maddison in action for Posh against Bolton at the weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Fry is confident no club will bid £2.5 million, an offer that would trigger Maddison’s release clause, as the 26 year-old is out of contract at the end of the season anyway.

Fry did confirm some clubs had made offers under that figure - Championship side Middlesbrough are one of them - by there is no chance Maddison will leave unless his buyout valuation is met.

Fry said: “We are not interested in selling anyone in January. We want to add to the squad not weaken it.

“The one issue we could have is Marcus, because if someone meets his valuation we can’t stop him talking to the bidding club and he could then leave.

“I don’t believe for one minute that will happen though. It makes no sense to pay £2.5 million for someone you could sign for nothing in five months time.

“Some clubs have made cheeky offers, but they won’t get Marcuson on the cheap.

“And Marcus is happy to stay with us. If he does leave us, he would like it to be with the club promoted to the Chammpionship.

“And rest assured the club has a plan B in place should anyone leave. We have identified the players we want should anyone leave.”

Posh will resist all offers for the likes of Maddison and striker Ivan Toney even though club accounts show a loss of almost £1.4 million for the year ending June 30, 2019. Toney was described by Posh boss Darren Ferguson at the AGM as ‘the best striker in League One.’

About 15 shareholders attended the AGM at the Weston Homes Stadium, but none asked questions about the accounts leaving formal business to last just five minutes. Chairman Darragh MacAnthony and the club’s chief executive officer Bob Symns were both re-elected to the board in that time.