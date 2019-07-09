Peterborough United handed cracking EFL Trophy draw

Peterborough United have been handed a spicy draw in the group stages with local rivals Cambridge United and Northampton Town among the opposition.

It’s a repeat of the draw two seasons ago when Posh lost on penalties at home to Northampton after a 1-1 draw, but won 2-0 at Cambridge United in front of 1500 travelling fans to qualify for the knockout stages.

Posh will also play an under 21 team from an invited club. That part of the draw will take place live on TalkSport on Friday (12.30pm, July 12).

Posh could be drawn against either Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham, Norwich City, Southampton, Spurs or West Ham.

Posh have reached the effective quarter-final stage in the last two seasons before losing to eventual winners Lincoln City and Portsmouth.