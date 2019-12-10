Peterborough United half-season tickets are available now

Peterborough United are now selling ‘half-season’ tickets for the 2019-20 League One campaign.

The half-season ticket secures your seat at all league games from Boxing Day until the end of the season and if you purchase one before December 14, you will receive a pair of tickets to the Sky Bet League One fixture against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Prices start from only £6.04 per game for under 18s and £16.04 per game for adults with all under 12 half-season tickets free when purchased with a paying adult.

Not only do you have your seat reserved, half-season ticket holders also benefit from exclusive discounts and are automatically enrolled into our club cash loyalty scheme.

To buy a half-season, visit www.theposhtickets.com, visit the Stadium Box Office or give the club a call on 01733 865674 (option 2).