Peterborough United goalscorer has given the manager a selection headache

Peterborough United goalscorer Joe Ward hopes he’s given manager Darren Ferguson a selection headache.

Ward scored a superb goal in yesterday’s 2-1 win at Gillingham (October 19) and also played a part in the second goal as it was his corner that home midfielder Mark Bryne handled to give Mo Eisa the opportunity to score his 10th goal of the season from the penalty spot.

Mo Eisa scores from the penalty spot for Posh at Gillingham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Gillingham pulled a goal back late on, but Posh held on for three points despite a below average performance.

Ward came back into the starting line-up at right-back as Ferguson made three enforced changes as Marcus Maddison (injured), Louis Reed (suspended) and Frankie Kent (ill) alll missed the game. Rhys Bennett and Siriki Dembele were the others to be given a rare start.

Kent and Reed are expected back for Wednesday’s (October 23) League One home game with Accrington Stanley.

“I needed to give the manager a problem,” Ward stated. “It will be interesting to see what he does on Wednesday.

“I just want to pull on the shirt and help the team. If I can get goals and assists that’s a bonus.

“It was great to be back in the side and I was happy to play at right-back because the way we play I can still get forward a lot.

“For the goal I picked the ball up and Josh Knight made a run to take a defender away. I moved inside and it all opened up for me so I just hit it. I got a really good contact and it just flew in. It was a great moment for me as I needed a goal.

“Our second goal was weird as their player seemed to lose his balance and put his arm up in the air. Luckily for us the ball hit it!

“It was always going to be a hard game and we didn’t play our best football, but we dug in and made sure of three points.

“We coped with the changes. Making two changes in defence isn’t ideal, but Benno (Rhys Bennett) came in and did well.

“We changed shape early on, but it’s a shape we play a lot in training so we were well prepared for it. We thought they would go direct and they did, but we saw it out and got the win we needed.

“We need to take this positivity into Wednesday’s game and win that one as well.”

It was Ward’s second goal of the season as he also netted the only goal of a Leasing.Com Trophy win against Arsenal Under 21s at the Weston Homes Stadium.

This was a first away win in four League One matches. Posh next host Accrington and Coventry City (October 26) at home.