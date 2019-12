Have your say

Peterborough United have given permission for goalkeeper to loin League One rivals Tranmere Rovers on an emergency loan for a second week.

Chapman made his debut for Tranmere in a 1-0 defeat at Lincoln City last weekend.

Clubs can sign goalkeepers outside of official transfer windows in an emergency caused by injuries.

Tranmere are at home to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday (December 21).