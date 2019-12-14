Peterborough United goalkeeper says clean sheets and strong home form will be key in the promotion bid so beating Bolton 1-0 was encouraging

Peterborough United goalkeeper Christy Pym thinks 18 clean sheets in a season will help the team win promotion.

Pym registered his eighth blank of the League One campaign in today’s (December 14) 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium, a result that stretched the POsh unbeaten home run to nine matches, seven of which have been won.

Ivan Toney of Peterborough United rues a missed chance to score against Bolton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“We talked about the need for clean sheets at the start of the season,” Pym stated. “Promoted teams usually keep about 18 so that’s a target for us.

“Goalkeepers love a 1-0 win as it suggests a solid performance and the lads did defend well against Bolton.

“In all honesty we should have put the game to bed before half-time, but Bolton dug in, defended well and then started to have a few attacks.

“It’s in the back of your mind that missing a lot of chances will come back and haunt you. It only takes a lucky goal to wipe out a 1-0 lead, but we saw the game through.

“Our concentration was good and I didn’t have a lot to do as the lads defended well in front of me.

“We know if we keep a clean sheet we will probably win because we have some frightening firepower.

“Ivan Toney’s scored another quality goal, but there is also much more to his game than that. His work off the ball is outstanding.

“It’s another good home result. We’ve made our ground a tough place to come and good home form is also vital if you want promotion.”

Posh remain third, but are now just a point behind second-placed Ipswich who have a game in hand.

Ipswich lost at home to Bristol Rovers yesterday. Posh visit Rovers next Saturday (December 21).