Peterborough United goalkeeper on the highs of lows of being the number one

Peterborough United goalkeeper Christy Pym isn’t getting carried away with his return to form in the 2-0 win over Lincoln City on Saturday (October 12).

But he also didn’t get too down in the dumps after making a couple of high-profile errors in his two previous matches.

That’s how the 24 year-old copes with the pressures of being a last line of defence, although a seventh clean sheet since moving from Exeter in the summer against the Imps at the Weston Homes Stadium brought a smile of joy and relief to his face.

The win moved Posh up to third in League One and they stayed there after Coventry’s surprise home defeat to lowly Tranmere yesterday.

“We needed to get back to keeping clean sheets on Saturday,” Pym told the club’s media team. “And that meant making saves and blocks when necessary.

“I only made three saves in the match, but I was pleased with them.

“I hadn’t been good enough in recent games, but it’s important you don’t get too low and important you don’t get too high when you’ve done well. Obviously I need to limit the mistakes, but the lads have been great with me. We’re a tight unit at the back in particular and they will always pick anyone up who needs it. We stand by each other.

“It was a collective effort for Saturday’s clean sheet anyway. The back four were excellent in what was a big win for us.

“We are going to have to be patient at times at hom as teams will sit back against us while hoping to nick a goal.

“The fans stuck with us as well even in the first hour when things weren’t really happening for us.

“That’s important because with the attacking quality we have we will always create chances and score goals.”