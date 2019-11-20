Peterborough United goalkeeper issues ‘a back to basics’ call

Peterborough United goalkeeper Christy Pym believes his side must return to basics to recapture their best form.

Pym excelled as Posh scrambled to a 2-0 FA Cup first round replay win over lowly League Two side Stevenage at the Weston Homes Stadium last night (November 19).

Posh substitute Joe Ward shoots at goal in the FA Cup tie against Stevenage.

But it’s obvious Posh will need to improve to avoid a third straight League One defeat when they host Burton Albion on Saturday (November 23).

“It was a very bitty game which is not unusual for this time of the year,” Pym said.

“We scored early and then took our foot off the gas for some reason.

“We gave them too much encouragement and they had a couple of chances.

“Craig Mackail-Smith missed a good one after poor play from us and I managed to save a couple.

“It’s good to get back to keeping clean sheets, but we probably need to start getting the basics right again to get back to our best form.

“We need to pass the ball better and we we need to move it forward quicker after one or two touches. It’s what we were doing earlier in the season.

“We have been flying in training, but we need to push each other more during games so we can get back to those levels. “We have lost the last two League One matches so we need to get back on the winning track on Saturday.

“These FA Cup games you are expected to win can get very sticky. The expectations were all on us against Stevenage whereas they had nothing to lose.

“The fans can get agitated while the game is in the balance and the opposition get their tails up.

“We might have looked like dead certs, but football never works out like that. We got through though which is the most important thing.”