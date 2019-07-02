Peterborough United give midfielder one last chance to impress

Transfer-listed Peterborough United midfielder Mark O’Hara has been given a surprise chance to impress manager Darren Ferguson.

O’Hara is due to travel to the pre-season training camp in La Manga with the rest of the first-team squad on Thursday (July 4).

And Ferguson insists O’Hara’s presence is not connected with the club’s failure to land their first-choice midfield targets ahead of their trip to Spain.

The four other transfer-listed players, goalkeeper Aaron Chapman, striker Matty Stevens, midfielder Callum Cooke and winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts have been left behind.

“I’ve seen those players in action, but I haven’t seen Mark,” Ferguson stated.

“He was on loan at Lincoln City when I got here and he stayed there all season.

“Mark remains on the transfer list and if we get a bid we like he will be sold, but at the moment that hasn’t happened so it seems fair that I should take a close look at him.

“Mark started last season on fire and there is obviously talent there. I know Lincoln were pleased with him.

“He’s a big strong lad and he’s very athletic so I will give him a chance to impress in Spain. Mark’s inclusion in the camp is nothing to do with a lack of numbers in central midfield. We are still working on a couple of deals.

“We’re all looking forward to the trip to La Manga. The lads came back in great shape. Our new fitness coach Craig Smith was pleased with them.

“They’ve been training with a smile on their face. The new lads have all settled in and it’s been a good couple of weeks.

“Pre-season matches will be treated as normal. Players will have 45 minutes each in the early fixtures and we’ll gradually build up from there.”

Posh were due to play Championship side Nottingham Forest in a friendly in Spain on Saturday (July 6), but the Championship side cried off and Ferguson’s men will now take on Scottish Premier Division side St Mirren.

The first friendly in this country takes place at Stamford AFC next Wednesday (July 10, 7.30pm) when Ferguson will field a strong team against his local club.

New midfielder Serhat Tasdemir did suffer a knock in one of the early training sessions, but is fit enough to travel to Spain.