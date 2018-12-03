Peterborough United get tough FA Cup draw at Championship promotion hopefuls

Peterborough United were handed a tough draw at Championship promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough in tonight’s FA Cup third round draw (December 3), if they beat Bradford City in a second round replay away from home.

It would mean a reunion with striker Britt Assombalonga who scored 33 goals in his one full season with Posh in 2013-14 before moving to Nottingham Forest for a then club record fee of £5.5 million. Assombalonga remains Posh’s record signing when moving to the ABAX Stadium from Watford for £1.25 million.

He moved to MIddlesbrough for £15 million in July, 2017.

Posh have previously been drawn against Middlesbrough just once in the FA Cup, in the fifth round in the 1974-75 season. Posh drew 1-1 at home against a side who had been promoted to the top flight the season before and then lost the replay 2-0. Jon Nixon had fired Posh in front in the first game.

Posh played Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals of the Rumbelows Cup in 1992. It was 0-0 at London Road before Boro won 1-0 at home thanks to a brilliant goal from winger Stuart Ripley.

Posh face a second round replay at Bradford City on Tuesday, December 11 after losing a 2-0 lead in the final stages of Saturday’s second round tie at the ABAX Stadium.

Bradford have followed Posh’s lead by heavily reducing prices for the replay. Tickets will cost £10 (adults), £5 (concessions) and £1 (juniors).

The third round ties are scheduled for between January 4-7.

Full third round draw: Bolton v Walsall or Sunderland, Millwall v Hull, Gillingham v Brentford v Oxford, Sheff Wed v Luton, Manchester United v Reading, Everton v Lincoln, Tranmere or Southport v Spurs, Preston v Doncaster, Newcastle v Blackburn, Chelsea v Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace v Grimsby, Derby v Southampton, Accrington Stanley v Ipswich, Bristol City v Huddersfield, Wrexham v Newport v Leicester, Fulham v Oldham, Shrewsbury v Stoke, Solihull Moors or Blackpool v Arsenal, Manchester City v Rotherham, Bournemouth v Brighton, West Ham v Birmingham, Woking v Watford, Burnley v Barnsley, QPR v Leeds, Sheffield United v Barnet, Norwich v Portsmouth, Guiseley or Fleetwood v Wimbledon, West Brom v Wigan, Middlesbrough v POSH or Bradford City, Wolves v Liverpool, Aston Villa v Swansea.