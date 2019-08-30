Peterborough United game at Shrewsbury called off because of international call-ups

Have your say

Peteborough United’s scheduled League One match at Shrewsbury on September 7 has been postponed because the home side have three players on international duty.

Defenders Omar Beckles and Aaron Pierre have been called up to the Grenada squad with midfielder Ryan Giles in an England Under 20 squad.

Posh will now have a two-week break from League One action after tomorrow’s Sunderland match at the Weston Homes Stadium. They host Rochdale on September 14.

Posh travel to neighbours Northampton Town for a Leasing.com Trophy game on Tuesday, September 3.