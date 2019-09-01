Peterborough United full-back shocked to be dropped, but he bounced back in style in Sunderland win

Petreborough United defender Dan Butler admits it was shock to his system to be dropped, but he’s bounced back and now raring to show the Posh fans what he can do.

Butler started the season as first-choice left-back, but was axed after just a game-and-a-half in favour of fellow summer signing Frazer Blake-Tracy.

Posh star Marcus Maddison takes on Conor McLaughlin of Sunderland. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Blake-Tracy picked up a calf injury in training last week giving Butler his shot at redemption in yesterday’s League One clash with Sunderland at the Weston Homes Stadium, one he took by delivering a terrific all-round performance in a handsome 3-0 success against a team who finished the game with nine men.

Posh switching from a 4-4-2 formation to a midfield diamond has helped the 25 year-old free transfer capture from Newport County.

“I’m not used to being left out,” Butler admitted. “I played pretty much every game for three years at Newport before coming here so it was a shock to the system to be out of the side.

“But I came into a new system and the gaffer didn’t think I did well enough so I had to take it like a man, work hard in training and make sure I took my chance when it came. I was the only wide outlet at Newport and we played the same way in every game with me seeing a lot of the ball.

“It didn’t do me any harm to watch from the sidelines here and see how the players and systems worked.

“And we’re now playing a system that suits me. I love to defend, but I also love attacking and I get to do both now which I enjoy.

“Frazer is a top player and obviously we both want to play as much as possible. The competition is healthy and good for the club.

“We’ve certainly gelled as a team now. It was a good win against a Sunderland team who had been going well, but we stuck to our gameplan and deserved to win.

“Apart from riding out a good spell from them in the second half we were comfortable defensively. We could have won by more after they went down to nine men, but if you’d offered me 3-0 before the game I’d have snatched your hand off.

“Our quality shone through again and I don’t think I’ve seen a player with as much talent as Marcus Maddison. I’m glad he’s on our side.”

Blake-Tracy could be out for four weeks with a calf injury.