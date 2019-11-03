Peterborough United fans want Ward, Burrows, Dembele, Thompson, Blake-Tracy and Woodyard to start the next game!

Peterborough United could well make changes to their starting line-up for Tuesday’s (November 5) League One game at Shrewsbury following yesterday’s 4-3 defeat at Blackpool.

Here are your thoughts on the Shrewsbury selection as told to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

Either Ward or Thompson at right-back. We need to change formation.

@Kyle_Irving1

4-2-3-1: Pym, Thompson, Kent, Beevers, Blake-Tracey, Knight, Boyd, Dembele, Eisa, Maddison, Toney.

@ohglmg_rmg

Thompson at right-back.

@DazMoody

Drop Boyd

@Keirwarwick

Thompson needs to come in as we need a strong defender, not saying for Beevers, but he is not the leader we thought we were getting. Agree Boyd was very poor today.

@Deedz42

Stick with the diamond, but bring in Thompson for Mason and Woodyard or Burrows for Boyd.

@campufc

Blake-Tracey for Butler.

@TurnerPUFC

Thompson needs to start, Boyd can’t play the role hes playing well, I’d rather Burrows or Ward played.

@Jason57478947

Play 10 at the back.

@Sweeney95Alex

Need some consistency at left-back. Keep chopping and changing will not allow either left settle and build confidence.

@poshbox8

Seen enough of Beevers and Butler to know they aren’t the answer! Somehow needs to fit Ward into the team and Reed may need standing down after today just to sharpen him up!

@davidwh1971

Pym, Thompson, Kent, Beevers, Blake-Tracy, Reed, Ward, Maddison, Eisa, Toney, Dembele. Very sad to say Boyd is giving us nothing.

@DavePUFC