Peterborough United fans’ verdicts on a 1-0 win against Burton Albion; ‘Good result, but better needed, strange tactics, great goal, a dire 90 minutes, a moment of brilliance livens up a snoozefest’

Peterbororough United fans were asked to deliver their verdict to @PTAlan Swann on Twitter on a hard-fought 1-0 win over Burton Albion at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday (November 23).
They were pleased to see a a superb goal liven up a pretty ordinary performance.
‘Battling performance against a spoiling team, but never gave up.’
@HouldershawRoy
‘Ward!’
@imyles_
‘Joe’s thunderbolt spell Ward’s away Burton’s evil spirits.’
@Dorsetposh
‘Good result, but need to do a lot better.’
@poshfanforever
‘We can forget it if we sell Toney or Maddison!’
@davidwh1971
‘We won.’
@Cliffor80375003
‘Strange tactics, poor decision-making, struggled in midfield, cracking strike.’
@ReportPosh
‘Dire first 90 minutes, but goal changed mood (almost) completely.’
@TobyWoody
‘A moment of brilliance that livened up a snooze fest.’
@theposheye
‘A moment of magic with key players missing!’
@philwhile
‘Not pretty, but job done.’
@capper_mike