Peterborough United fans’ verdicts on a 1-0 win against Burton Albion; ‘Good result, but better needed, strange tactics, great goal, a dire 90 minutes, a moment of brilliance livens up a snoozefest’

Peterbororough United fans were asked to deliver their verdict to @PTAlan Swann on Twitter on a hard-fought 1-0 win over Burton Albion at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday (November 23).

They were pleased to see a a superb goal liven up a pretty ordinary performance.

‘Battling performance against a spoiling team, but never gave up.’

@HouldershawRoy

‘Ward!’

@imyles_

‘Joe’s thunderbolt spell Ward’s away Burton’s evil spirits.’

@Dorsetposh

‘Good result, but need to do a lot better.’

@poshfanforever

‘We can forget it if we sell Toney or Maddison!’

@davidwh1971

‘We won.’

@Cliffor80375003

‘Strange tactics, poor decision-making, struggled in midfield, cracking strike.’

@ReportPosh

‘Dire first 90 minutes, but goal changed mood (almost) completely.’

@TobyWoody

‘A moment of brilliance that livened up a snooze fest.’

@theposheye

‘A moment of magic with key players missing!’

@philwhile

‘Not pretty, but job done.’

@capper_mike