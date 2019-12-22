Peterborough United fans verdict: ‘Frankie Kent is brilliant, Louis Reed is player-of-the-season and inconsistent, Posh to challenge for the League One title if January goes well’

Peterborough United fans were buzzing after moving into an automatic promotion place in League One following a 0-0 draw at Bristol Rovers yesterday (December 21).

And there was plenty of love shown towards some of the team’s unsung heroes.

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson encourages his players from the touchline during the game against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Here are a pick of the comments as told to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter

‘Ground out a point in the end. Thought Frankie Kent was brilliant.’

@LukeRivett95

‘Louis Reed is the most underrated player. He doesn’t get the applause he deserves from fans. One of the most important cogs in our team, a quality pick-up.’

@lukejuanpywell

‘Reed gave the ball away a few too many times. He struggles for consistency.

‘Need to push on now if we want to continue to challenge for the League title’

@WalesRyan1

‘I am delighted to be 2nd. Strength in depth a worry now though with all those kids on the bench. Need a good January on and off the field.’

@Romysdad

‘Posh have been hugely impressive and lots more to come. Fantastic season so far.’

@ChrisCook1979

‘I like Frankie Kent a lot. He always puts a shift in, and, barring the first few games of the season when our back four had a couple of clangers while they were bedding in, he’s a tidy player. Only going to get better as well.’

@Vulhala

‘Great first half of the season. Now need to pick up 5,6,7 points next three games with no injuries and hold on to players if possible in January. Continue to consistently pick up points against lower half teams throughout.’

@charliefisher_

‘Could and should have probably won. Frankie Kent very good. Difficult Christmas coming up, but considering injuries showing promotion form. Bloody Superb.’

@AndrewS01534147

Hard fought point. A win would have been nice, but I’ll take a point.

As for being 2nd at Xmas, absolutely buzzing. Honestly believe we could win this League, but I’ll wait until end of January until I start getting excited. If Maddison and Toney are still here, we’re going up.’

@Vulhala

‘Cannot be anything but pleased with second place. We have shown in the last few weeks that squad can hold up to the challenge. I am sure a couple of additions in January and we will have a really good chance of promotion.’

@Dave45000152

‘Obviously the front 3 have the stats, but Reed is my player of the season so far.’

@Pearsy4