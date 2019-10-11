Peterborough United fans urged not to play the blame game ahead of the League One match against a strong Lincoln City side

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson won’t be playing the blame game as he plots a path to promotion from League One.

There has been plenty of chatter ahead of tomorrow’s (October 12, 3pm) League One clash with local rivals Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium about a red hot strike-force being let down by a wobbly defensive unit.

The 3-3 draw at Wycombe Wanderers last weekend seemed to suggest all Posh strengths lie in one area of the pitch.

But Ferguson has emphasised the need for the whole squad and the fans to stick together throughout a long and demanding season.

“As long as I’m the manager it will always be about the team,” Ferguson said. “It can never be about apportioning blame.

“We were very naive at Wycombe last weekend and there were a couple of defensive errors, but it’s never as simple as blaming a goalkeeper and four defenders for the goals we concede.

“It wasn’t their fault that we couldn’t keep hold of the ball against 10 men or that we kept running offside.

“We attack and defend as a team in all games and we will need to against Lincoln.

“This is a match I’ve been looking forward to. It should be a good match between two good sides and there should be a great atmosphere.

“We’ve been better at home than away this season which hasn’t been the case in recent years and we want that to continue. If we keep winning at home and keep picking up points away from home we will have a good season.

“We’ve won our last three at home in League One, but this will be a tough one.

“Lincoln have good players and a strong work ethic. They’ve been used to winning in recent seasons and they had a confidence boost last week by beating Sunderland.

“(New) manager Micheal Appleton will put his own stamp on the team. He has good wide players and good forward players in his squad so we will need to be at our best.”

Right-back Nathan Thompson could return to the squad tomorrow after recovering from a groin problem, but is unlikely to start as Ferguson looks set to keep faith the defence and goalkeeper from the Wycombe match.

That means left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy, a summer signing from King’s Lynn, again getting the nod ahead of Dan Butler. Blake-Tracy claimed his first goal assist of the season at Adams Park when setting up the opening goal for Mo Eisa.

“I was happy to make an attacking contribution,” Blake-Tracy stated. “I came here with the intention of not just making up the numbers.

“I will give 100% for the badge every time I train or play and me and Dan will push each other on. I won’t be resting on my laurels.

“Anyway there are much bigger problems in the world than me worrying about my place.”