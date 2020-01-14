Peterborough United fans tell Marcus Maddison to go now!

Over 50% of Peterborough United fans who responded to a Peterborough Telegraph poll want Marcus Maddison to leave the club now.

Charlton Athletic triggered the £2.5 million release clause in Maddison’s contract yesterday (January 13) and the 26 year-old is now in talks with the Championship club.

Maddison’s Posh contract expires at the end of this season when he could leave London Road for nothing.

We asked Posh fans through @PTAlanSwann on Twitter if a) Maddison should leave now, b) he should leave at the end of the season, c) he should stay beyond the end of the season, d) they even cared!

Almost 1300 people voted with 51% voting for a), followed by 17.6% who voted d), 16.1% went for c) and 15.3% voted b).

