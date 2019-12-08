Peterborough United fans shower Idris Kanu and Dan Butler with love after best away performance of the season

Have your say

Petreborough United’s back-up boys received plenty of praise from the club’s fans after yesterday’s (December 7) 2-2 League One draw at in-form Portsmouth.

Here are a selection of supporters’ comments on the match as told to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

Idris Kanu in action for Posh at Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Most effective display I’ve seen from Idris Kanu. Dan Butler had a great game.

“Still some indecision between Christy Pym & defence.

“Pleasing to see some of the ‘understudies’ perform well. That could be the difference between a real promotion push or not in the last three months.”

@Fig428

“I’ll take that result anyday given Pompey’s current form.”

@ANDYCHAPMAN67

“Sometimes I worry this team is not good enough to be promoted despite the goal scoring hype, but results/performance like this make you think we can do it.”

@Dave45000152

“Dan Butler was class especially the cross for the equaliser and Idris Kanu also did a very good job. He won a lot of free kicks.”

@SMerris

“Idris Kanu looked good when moved to right wing-back. Ran down the wing at pace. Good performance from him. Thought back 3/5 were good today and limited Pompey to not many chances.”

@Kyle_Irving1

“Superb performance. We now know what Idris Kanu can do.”

@paulmyland

“Good day, excellent game, happy with the result considering the players available.”

@andyjimmyfisher

“Dan Butler played well and Idris Kanu was also quality at running at defenders.”

@theperkins

“IdrisKanu, Nathan Thompson and Dan Butler stood out for me. Also think Alex Woodyard doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”

@davidwh1971

“Idris Kanu was excellent and Nathan Thompson was immense and really up for playing against his old team.”

@Davepufc

“Good performance, matched up in midfield battle, both full backs played well, Nathan Thompson is a proper defender. Alex Woodyard and Louis Reed both worked well. Best away performance this season.”

@Deedz42