Peterborough United fans shower Idris Kanu and Dan Butler with love after best away performance of the season

Petreborough United’s back-up boys received plenty of praise from the club’s fans after yesterday’s (December 7) 2-2 League One draw at in-form Portsmouth.
Here are a selection of supporters’ comments on the match as told to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.
“Most effective display I’ve seen from Idris Kanu. Dan Butler had a great game.
“Still some indecision between Christy Pym & defence.
“Pleasing to see some of the ‘understudies’ perform well. That could be the difference between a real promotion push or not in the last three months.”
@Fig428
“I’ll take that result anyday given Pompey’s current form.”
@ANDYCHAPMAN67
“Sometimes I worry this team is not good enough to be promoted despite the goal scoring hype, but results/performance like this make you think we can do it.”
@Dave45000152
“Dan Butler was class especially the cross for the equaliser and Idris Kanu also did a very good job. He won a lot of free kicks.”
@SMerris
“Idris Kanu looked good when moved to right wing-back. Ran down the wing at pace. Good performance from him. Thought back 3/5 were good today and limited Pompey to not many chances.”
@Kyle_Irving1
“Superb performance. We now know what Idris Kanu can do.”
@paulmyland
“Good day, excellent game, happy with the result considering the players available.”
@andyjimmyfisher
“Dan Butler played well and Idris Kanu was also quality at running at defenders.”
@theperkins
“IdrisKanu, Nathan Thompson and Dan Butler stood out for me. Also think Alex Woodyard doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”
@davidwh1971
“Idris Kanu was excellent and Nathan Thompson was immense and really up for playing against his old team.”
@Davepufc
“Good performance, matched up in midfield battle, both full backs played well, Nathan Thompson is a proper defender. Alex Woodyard and Louis Reed both worked well. Best away performance this season.”
@Deedz42