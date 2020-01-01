Peterborough United fans remain angry: ‘Dembele can do one, thick footballers, Eisa needs to start putting a shift in, Lincoln had more passion and pace, Posh have a discipline problem under Fergie again’

Peterborough United fans were quick to whip their phones out and start hammering the team after three successive League One defeats.

Lincoln City beat Posh 2-1 at Sincil Bank today thanks to a terrific late free-kick from Jorge Grant and here are a selection of unsolicited comments from Posh fans as told to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter straight after the match.

‘No apology from Dembele so he can do one. Been hit and miss at best. Should be tearing defences apart with his pace. Seen too few glimpses of excellence.’

@Mlee08487636

‘Thick, stupid footballers, if any of they had a brain they would be dangerous - terrible Xmas/new year for the Posh and it won’t be long until I have to go into my shed And bring out my ‘Fergie Out’ banner.’

@wackerlegend

‘You’ve probably got to be totally brainless to make excuses for Dembele, but in fairness he was no doubt desperate to make an impact and it was heat of the moment in a local derby. These things happen.’

@buckrodgersposh

‘It was a joke to sell Matt Godden. Mo Eisa needs to get stuck in! Ward played down the wrong side. Dembele and Maddison handed the game to Lincoln who had more passion and pace throughout.’

@davidwh1971

‘Defeat wasn’t Harsh at all, Lincoln changed shape at half-time and Posh got found out, Lincoln’s plan B John Akinde came on and bullied Mark Beevers.’

@robbo23687

Curious to know when Posh players will pull their fingers out and when fans won’t get slammed for speaking up. No more hiding places for the players or management. Christmas has been appalling. There is no chance of making the Championship.’

@frankie198311

‘There is a serious lack of discipline again under Fergie.’

Beercan1979

‘It’s starting to look a lot like last season.’

@robewing71

‘My man-of-the-match was Pym for the amount of times the commentators on the radio said ‘what a save’.

@EspieJaz

‘Pym positioning gave Grant a lot of goal to aim for. I thought Woodyard and Reed worked hard, but with full backs not pushing on not many options to pass. Eisa just doesn’t put a shift in.’