Peterborough United fans react to Sunderland success: ‘Posh were fantastic, Sunderland were poor and Luke O’Nien deserved to go’

Peterborough United fans are loving life right now.

Here are a selectioon of supporters’ comments following a 3-0 win over Sunderland at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday (August 31).

Sunderland's Luke O'Nein is sent off by match referee Craig Hicks. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

As told to @PTAlanSWann on Twitter.

Sunderland were well beaten before any player was sent off. Fantastic performance from every Posh player.

@ChrisCook1979

O’Nien swung an arm in a way he hoped ref wouldn’t see. Stupid thing to do. Deserved red for being an idiot.

@washlandsPosh

Regardless of Toney’s reaction O’Nien still lashed out by swinging an arm and hitting him so cant see it being overturned. I actually don’t blame Toney for the theatrics. We only have to look at the Ipwich game to see League One officials miss easy an decision unless it’s made obvious to them.

@ChrisHurst2

Louis Reed is making the team tick.

@Deedz42

Only disappointment from me was it should have been 5 or 6.

@ChestneyS

Thought team played really well. Funny how fans who were complaining after the first two games are quiet now. Playing like a promotion winning side, still early days tho.

@owenjarvis10

Louis Reed and Josh Knight are the unsung heroes of this team. A dominant midfield that we’ve been missing the past few seasons.

@petejberridge

Cagey start, great free kick, wonderful team goal for the second, great counter for third. Sunderland were poor and showed a lack of discipline.

@w4wilcox

I’d want to see a player walk on a Sunday for O’Nien’s offence. Toney’s reaction was dreadful. I’d say the same if it was the other way around.

@Fig428

(O’Neins’ red card after Toney’s reaction) is part of the game now it’s kind of become game management hasn’t it? But 3-0 down and giving the referee a decision to make in the first place is just silly.

@MattyAllen96