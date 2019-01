Peterborough United fans react to sacking of Steve Evans and hiring of Darren Ferguson

Peterborough United sacked manager Steve Evans after yesterday’s 0-0 home draw with Charlton, before promptly announcing that Darren Ferguson had been brought in as boss for the third time.

The draw with Charlton left Posh sixth in League One, and the reaction from fans on Twitter showed there was a mixed response to the managerial change.

