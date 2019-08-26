Peterborough United fans react to emphatic win at MK Dons as Simon says ‘It’s the entertaining, attacking, winning football we were promised’

Posh striker Mo Eisa celebrates his second goal at MK Dons. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Peterborough United fans reacted with predictable glee to a 4-0 thumping of local rivals MK Dons at stadium:mk on Saturday (August 24).

All comments were restricted to no more than eight words and told to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter

Posh striker Ivan Toney celebrates his goal at MK Dons. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

‘The Posh we were promised; entertaining, winning football!’

@simonedens

‘Reed is becoming the man, awesome display.’

@Poshtroll

‘This squad is coming together. it takes time.’

@southwestposh

‘Most dominant performance of the past five years.’

@theposheye

‘Finally clicking together, Fergie knows what he’s doing.’

@nathanbrown_95

‘Fergie has restored faith in players and fans.’

@eddiedixon461

‘It’s getting better and better, week on week.’

@jozefthemad

‘It’s just three points, on to next week.’

@buckets95

‘But, but, but, Maddison falls over too much.’

@Fortunateson

‘Controlled the game, starting to click going forward,’

@buckley_ronan

‘Total midfield domination, front 3 delivering, looking good.’

@Deedz42

‘The Marcus Maddison show on tour.’

@jburkesales

‘Good all round performance from the whole team.’

@JillCarr30593953