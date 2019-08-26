Peterborough United fans react to emphatic win at MK Dons as Simon says ‘It’s the entertaining, attacking, winning football we were promised’

Peterborough United fans reacted with predictable glee to a 4-0 thumping of local rivals MK Dons at stadium:mk on Saturday (August 24).
All comments were restricted to no more than eight words and told to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter
‘The Posh we were promised; entertaining, winning football!’
@simonedens
‘Reed is becoming the man, awesome display.’
@Poshtroll
‘This squad is coming together. it takes time.’
@southwestposh
‘Most dominant performance of the past five years.’
@theposheye
‘Finally clicking together, Fergie knows what he’s doing.’
@nathanbrown_95
‘Fergie has restored faith in players and fans.’
@eddiedixon461
‘It’s getting better and better, week on week.’
@jozefthemad
‘It’s just three points, on to next week.’
@buckets95
‘But, but, but, Maddison falls over too much.’
@Fortunateson
‘Controlled the game, starting to click going forward,’
@buckley_ronan
‘Total midfield domination, front 3 delivering, looking good.’
@Deedz42
‘The Marcus Maddison show on tour.’
@jburkesales
‘Good all round performance from the whole team.’
@JillCarr30593953