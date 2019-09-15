Peterborough United fans react to a 6-0 win over Rochdale: ‘Why is Maddison still at Posh?’, ‘Didn’t actually play that well’ and ‘not bad with 34% possession’

We asked for six words to describe Peterborough United’s six-goal romp against Tranmere and as usual there were some creative replies from fans.
Here are the best of the replies as told to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.
‘Why is Maddison still at Posh?’
@NergaardPeter
‘Maddison magic and a Toney hat-trick.’
@poshfanforever
Didn’t actually play that well really.
@jdnewman
Posh: fifth consecutive win; six goals!
@simonedens
‘Goal goal goal goal goal goal.’
@MattAll82111727
‘We do not look like conceding.’
@Squdworm74
‘Was Harry Potter There??’
@RobPooley1976
‘Toney, Eisa, Maddison - the dream trio.’
@Kelanarson
‘Every player doing their job well.’
@Fig428
‘Outstanding team performance, no weak link.’
@Dave_Adcock
‘Just like the good old days.’
@bastonblue
‘Not too bad for 34% possession.’
@Fladger69
‘Nothing is won in September’
@Skydank1
‘Clinical, professional, exhilarating, commanding, near perfect.’
@BrianSwann1