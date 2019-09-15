Peterborough United fans react to a 6-0 win over Rochdale: ‘Why is Maddison still at Posh?’, ‘Didn’t actually play that well’ and ‘not bad with 34% possession’

Have your say

We asked for six words to describe Peterborough United’s six-goal romp against Tranmere and as usual there were some creative replies from fans.

Here are the best of the replies as told to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

Posh striker Ivan Toney celebrates his second goal against Rochdale with Marcus Maddison. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

‘Why is Maddison still at Posh?’

@NergaardPeter

‘Maddison magic and a Toney hat-trick.’

@poshfanforever

Didn’t actually play that well really.

@jdnewman

Posh: fifth consecutive win; six goals!

@simonedens

‘Goal goal goal goal goal goal.’

@MattAll82111727

‘We do not look like conceding.’

@Squdworm74

‘Was Harry Potter There??’

@RobPooley1976

‘Toney, Eisa, Maddison - the dream trio.’

@Kelanarson

‘Every player doing their job well.’

@Fig428

‘Outstanding team performance, no weak link.’

@Dave_Adcock

‘Just like the good old days.’

@bastonblue

‘Not too bad for 34% possession.’

@Fladger69

‘Nothing is won in September’

@Skydank1

‘Clinical, professional, exhilarating, commanding, near perfect.’

@BrianSwann1