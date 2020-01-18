Peterborough United fans react to a 1-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon: ‘Promotion has now gone, the manager should go, Fergie is like a broken record, ditch the diamond, Posh need a new Mick Halsall’

Peterborough United were predictably frustrated after today’s (January 18) defeat at struggling AFC Wimbledon.

For the second week running manager Darren Ferguson was the man most under fire.

Ivan Toney of Peterborough United in action with Shane McLoughlin and Anthony Wordsworth of AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Comments made to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

‘18 shots and 2 on target. Doesn’t take a genius to work out where the work needs doing,’

@Dazlar72

‘System just too easy to play against. Tough run of games against top sides now. Could go from second on Boxing Day to bottom half by end of January. Should mean P45 in the post.’

@Rutlandspinner

‘Fergie is like a broken record. I don’t want him to go but he’s got to change personnel and definitely the shape. He never has a plan B.’

@JakeJon3494

‘I’m afraid that’s promotion gone. Good teams come back from behind and we haven’t done that all season. Christy Pym was faultless today. We’ll be selling Ivan Toney as a League One team.’

@CarlosFendango

‘Diamond is clearly not working. Miles better balance and width when Ward entered the arena. Ward’s corner deliveries were excellent too!’

@w4wilcox

‘All this outlay on players and Posh still struggle in a very poor league. Why are Posh persevering with a midfield diamond when all teams easily beat it by keeping the ball wide? Fergie will not be sacked, but it has to be said it’s poor management considering the outlay.’

@razorblue

‘As I’ve said many times before since Fergie lost Kevin Russell as a coach he is not the same animal.’

@footydaz

‘Time for Fergie to go.’

@Werrington2

‘Posh have the players, but a useless manager.’

@peterborofutsal

‘Why can’t Posh find a modern day Mick Halsall? The team’s been missing one for far too many years.’

@Fig428