Peterborough United fans rally around legend Tommy Robson after motor neurone disease diagnosis

Peterborough United fans have come out in force to show their support for club legend Tommy Robson after he revealed he had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

In a candid interview with the Peterborough Telegraph, the club’s record appearance holder vowed to fight the condition as hard as he can and continue to entertain sponsors and their guests at Posh home games for as long as possible. Another Posh great in Grant McCann is among those to have offered their support to Tommy on Twitter, while the club today (Thursday) revealed he will be the guest speaker at the upcoming senior citizens event on Monday, September 30 (noon to 2pm) in the Caroline Hand Executive Suite. Posh press officer and organiser Phil Adlam said: “The football club were saddened to hear that Tommy has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease and will do everything we can to support him. We have been in regular contact with him and he is very much looking forward to speaking at this event.”