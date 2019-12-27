Peterborough United fans overreact to rare home defeat with calls for the manager’s head, a new centre-back, a new central midfielder as well as condemnation of luxury players who go missing when it’s tough!

Have your say

Peterborough United fans reacted in some strange ways to a first home defeat since the opening day of the League One season yesterday (December 26)

The Peterborough Telegraph asked what the 3-0 defeat the hands of Doncaster told us about Posh.

Here are the replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter

“This game tells us there will be around 12 teams fighting for the top six, all as inconsistent as each other. It’s likely to go down to the wire. Unfortunately our team is just a ‘good’ League One team like the other 11. The 2011 Posh team would walk this league.”

@WDWhitfield

“Too much of Posh’s 58% possession was sideways and backwards in our own half. 18 shots and their keeper only had two saves to make.”

@paulmyland

“Well I’m confused as the better team lost 3-0 and I remain convinced we will make the top two.”

@buckrodgersposh

“That’s a pathetic result, but hopefully it will still be a great season.”

@thebeakerbro

“The result/performance tells us nothing. Just a bad day at the office.”

@forzapufc

“We need more leaders in midfield.”

@Adammortonj

“Kieran Sadlier is a thorn in our side,”

@Poshtroll

“The result told us nothing. It’s just one game in 44.”

@gmac1933

“Posh are weak in midfield and at the back, keeper is poor, too many luxury players who go missing when it’s tough. Need to sign a centre-back and a central midfielder to have a chance of promotion,”

@PufcNathan

“Midfield is a massive issue for us.”

@Tomo40posh

“Posh need a new manager as soon as possible.”

@johngixer_gear

“A soft centre, a hard lesson.”

@TobyWoody