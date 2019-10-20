Peterborough United fans have their say on the win at Gillingham: ‘Awful pitch, poor game, fantastic win, same old Steve Evans, ifs and buts, Posh are flying’

Peterborough United fans reckon winning when playing poorly is the sign of a promotion team.

The best post-match comments after a 2-1 win at Gillingham yesterday (October 19) as told to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

Posh centre-back Mark Beevers duels with Mikael Mandron of Gillingham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

3 points is 3 points - always good to win away. Not at our best performance-wise, but 3 points in the bag nonetheless.

@Squidworm74

Difference is games like this last season we were dropping points whereas this season we’re not playing well every game, but picking up maximum points.

@PUFCforlife

Look I know this is a bit ifs and buts...but if we hadn’t let those two last minute goals in v Wycombe & Ipswich then we’re 2 points clear at the top....and flying. We’re flying anyway!

@andyfairch

A gritty determined performance despite losing three players, playing on a pitch with grass length that was borderline cow field length. Did enough apart from one error of judgment always going to be days like this but 3 points in the bag.

@ChestneyS

A ground out victory by Posh. A much changed side coped pretty well and cracking goal from unsung Joe Ward. Well worthy of the win, but sloppy play again almost cost us. 3pts in the bag. That’s all that counts at the end of the day.

@w4wilckx

A vital win that sets the week up perfectly as we chase down second spot.

@CHAMM24

Didn’t play well at all, but winning when we’re not at our best is a good sign.

@PufcNathan

Awful pitch, poor game, fantastic win! The type of match Posh haven’t been able to grind out in the past and the games on which promotions are earned.

@ReportPosh

Wasn’t pretty, but it’s 3 points at the end of the day with 3 key players missing & Toney not at 100%.

@Kyle_Irving1

Same old Steve Evans then? Posh deserved to win every game that we lost under him.

@MaxCasper100

Evans blames ref, local sports writer gives average or lower marks, fixtures like the last two we lose in previous seasons, Posh grind out result, all the above are signs of a promotion winning season.

@Poshbox8