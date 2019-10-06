Peterborough United fans have their say on the 3-3 draw at Wycombe Wanderers: ‘Maddison miss costly, Fergie is too stubborn, too many goalkeeper errors and the half-time whistle came at a bad time’

Peterborough United fans felt Marcus Maddison’s miss at 2-0 up was crucial in the 3-3 draw with Wycombe Wanderers yesterday (October 5).

Here are the pick of the comments as told to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter

Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United in action with Curtis Thompson of Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

‘Frustrating, that’s 6pts thrown away too easily. Ipswich, Tranmere & today. Maddison’s miss at 2-0 was key. He was rightly subbed, but only to save himself, felt like he was going to see red for a long time. His quality doesn’t need such petulance.

Never got & held the ball against 10, poor end.’

@Fig428

‘Miss by Maddison the key moment. But I don’t blame him for the points dropped.’

@paul_gauntlett

‘Get Luke McGee back’

@Sam_PUFC

‘Maddison missing a golden chance early in the second half after finding space away from his man marker was the key moment.’

@juppy95

‘The stubborness of Ferguson showing again. Pym, Kent and Beevers are just not good enough, but he keeps playing them because he brought them in. We need to be more solid at the back, otherwise mid- table finish again.’

@steverodz

‘Maddison’s miss was key and the subsequent strop/disinterest which made him a hinderance until he was taken off.’

@siprior

‘George Boyd’s poor attempt at a header in our own box was key’

@WMcCondach1

‘Maddison’s miss at 2-0. Score that and game over early in second-half.’

@Kyle_Irving1

‘Most Posh fans would have taken a point from second-placed Wycombe, but Posh in the first half looked total class. Just a shame Pym looks to have more than one mistake in him every game. If we’re going for automatic, change it!

@eddiedixon461

‘The half-time whistle was key for me!’

@w4wilcox