Peterborough United fans have their say on Stevenage draw: No positive comments. but plenty of advice for Darren Ferguson after a performance that didn’t suggest Posh will win the FA Cup!

Peterborough United fans were given a maximum of eight words to sum up the 1-1 FA Cup first round draw at Stevenage yesterday (November 9).
There weren’t any positive comments...
‘Less spark in attack than the Lamex floodlights.’
@Leckmesiter
‘Posh better team but that’s not saying much.’
@nonecksomesense
‘Was Fergie watching a different game?’
@ANicholls18
‘Darren Ferguson needs to go back to 442’
@Dorsetposh
‘They’ve figured Fergie’s formation flaws out again.’
@DOC_Ray
‘Really boring game, far too reliant on Maddison!!’
@BecandjonMorley
‘So glad stayed at home in the warm.’
@Fig428
‘Performances like this won’t win the FA Cup.’
@capper_mike
‘Didn’t know how to break them down offensively.’
@ejgale04
‘Beginning to think it’s like groundhog day again,’
@Skydank1