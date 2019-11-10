Peterborough United fans have their say on Stevenage draw: No positive comments. but plenty of advice for Darren Ferguson after a performance that didn’t suggest Posh will win the FA Cup!

Have your say

Peterborough United fans were given a maximum of eight words to sum up the 1-1 FA Cup first round draw at Stevenage yesterday (November 9).

There weren’t any positive comments...

Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United shoots at goal against Stevenage. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

‘Less spark in attack than the Lamex floodlights.’

@Leckmesiter

‘Posh better team but that’s not saying much.’

@nonecksomesense

‘Was Fergie watching a different game?’

@ANicholls18

‘Darren Ferguson needs to go back to 442’

@Dorsetposh

‘They’ve figured Fergie’s formation flaws out again.’

@DOC_Ray

‘Really boring game, far too reliant on Maddison!!’

@BecandjonMorley

‘So glad stayed at home in the warm.’

@Fig428

‘Performances like this won’t win the FA Cup.’

@capper_mike

‘Didn’t know how to break them down offensively.’

@ejgale04

‘Beginning to think it’s like groundhog day again,’

@Skydank1