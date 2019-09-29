Peterborough United fans have their say: ‘Entertaining and nerve-shredding, easily a top six side, unbelievable going forward, a classic Posh roller-coaster, too inconsistent, fun, stress and Conor O’Malley could be the hero!’

Peterborough United fans are confident of reaching the League One play-offs at least, but a few think that’s an optimistic ambition!
We asked followers of @PTAlanSwann on Twitter to speculate on how Posh will go this year in League One, now they’ve completed 10 matches.
‘Easily top 6. Relying on very few injuries to get higher,’
@CrispLevi
‘Honestly don’t feel like Boyd fits into this team sadly. Would perfer Tasdemir in the team instead, but easily top six.’
@Matt_uk09
Going forward Posh are unbelievable. Maddison, Eisa & Toney with Boyd sitting in the hole unbelievable. Kent is very good also, but ‘keeper is awful. I think they could get promoted.
@kieran_Rodgers
Top six, we will score too many not to make it.
@kevincook77
It’s entertaining and nerve-shredding. Typical Fergie football and infinitely better than the dross served up by Steve Evans. Also recruitment is more positive and good to see some youngsters coming through. I am more optimistic than I have been for a few seasons. Play-offs I think.
@nickat
‘If we hold on to this strike force then anything is possible.’
@Squidworm74
‘A very good season ahead.’
@campufc
‘Same as in previous seasons in terms of inconsistency. Already lost too many games to finish top two, 6th or 7th again for me.’
@Beercan1979
‘A play-off spot. Lots of exciting matches. A classic Posh rollercoaster of a season. A play-off final win after a penalty shootout with Connor O’Malley being the hero. Any more details needed?’
@Peterboroughjoe
‘Lots of goals at both ends!’
@01Boston
‘So far like the other seasons and we will be lucky to nick a play-off place at best’.
@14obrien14
‘Will be a play-off battle that we just miss out on.’
@ashleyrodgers21
‘Missed chances, stressed fans, Posh winning games with less than 50% possession, hopefully reaching the playoffs.’
@CEynonHammett