Peterborough United fans have their say: ‘Entertaining and nerve-shredding, easily a top six side, unbelievable going forward, a classic Posh roller-coaster, too inconsistent, fun, stress and Conor O’Malley could be the hero!’

Peterborough United fans are confident of reaching the League One play-offs at least, but a few think that’s an optimistic ambition!

We asked followers of @PTAlanSwann on Twitter to speculate on how Posh will go this year in League One, now they’ve completed 10 matches.

Goalmouth action between Peterborough United and AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

‘Easily top 6. Relying on very few injuries to get higher,’

@CrispLevi

‘Honestly don’t feel like Boyd fits into this team sadly. Would perfer Tasdemir in the team instead, but easily top six.’

@Matt_uk09

Going forward Posh are unbelievable. Maddison, Eisa & Toney with Boyd sitting in the hole unbelievable. Kent is very good also, but ‘keeper is awful. I think they could get promoted.

@kieran_Rodgers

Top six, we will score too many not to make it.

@kevincook77

It’s entertaining and nerve-shredding. Typical Fergie football and infinitely better than the dross served up by Steve Evans. Also recruitment is more positive and good to see some youngsters coming through. I am more optimistic than I have been for a few seasons. Play-offs I think.

@nickat

‘If we hold on to this strike force then anything is possible.’

@Squidworm74

‘A very good season ahead.’

@campufc

‘Same as in previous seasons in terms of inconsistency. Already lost too many games to finish top two, 6th or 7th again for me.’

@Beercan1979

‘A play-off spot. Lots of exciting matches. A classic Posh rollercoaster of a season. A play-off final win after a penalty shootout with Connor O’Malley being the hero. Any more details needed?’

@Peterboroughjoe

‘Lots of goals at both ends!’

@01Boston

‘So far like the other seasons and we will be lucky to nick a play-off place at best’.

@14obrien14

‘Will be a play-off battle that we just miss out on.’

@ashleyrodgers21

‘Missed chances, stressed fans, Posh winning games with less than 50% possession, hopefully reaching the playoffs.’

@CEynonHammett