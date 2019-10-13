Peterborough United fans full of praise for Christy Pym and they’d pick Alex Woodyard next weekend

Many Peterborough United fans felt goalkeeper Christy Pym deserved to be named man-of-the-match in yesterday’s League One win over Lincoln at the Weston Homes Stadium (October 12).
They also nominated former skipper Alex Woodyard to take over from goal-scoring hero Louis Reed in next week’s League One match at Gillingham (October 19).
Reed is suspended after being sent off late in yesterday’s match.
The Peterborough Telegraph asked two questions after the match. 1) Who was your man-of-the-match and 2) Who should replace Reed at Gillingham.
Here are the best of the replies as told to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.
Pym & Woodyard
@martintiney
Pym & Woodyard or Burrows.
@petejshort
Pym & Knight
@davidwh1971
Dembele & Ward.
@StevenAdams2
Knight & Thompson with Mason moving into midfield.
@CrispLevi
Pym & Knight.
@EspieJaz
Pym/Dembele & Ward
@juppy95
Probably Kent & Barker
@ReportPosh
Reed & Woodyard
@Aims96435623
Dembele & Woodyard
@BrianSwann1
Knight & Ward
@140brien14
Knight & Woodyard
@NicoleTowler1
Dembele & Ward
@ABilbaoFC