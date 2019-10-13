Peterborough United fans full of praise for Christy Pym and they’d pick Alex Woodyard next weekend

Posh midfielder Louis Reed's goal celebration during the win over Lincoln.
Many Peterborough United fans felt goalkeeper Christy Pym deserved to be named man-of-the-match in yesterday’s League One win over Lincoln at the Weston Homes Stadium (October 12).

They also nominated former skipper Alex Woodyard to take over from goal-scoring hero Louis Reed in next week’s League One match at Gillingham (October 19).

Christy Pym makes a fine save

Reed is suspended after being sent off late in yesterday’s match.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked two questions after the match. 1) Who was your man-of-the-match and 2) Who should replace Reed at Gillingham.

Here are the best of the replies as told to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

Pym & Woodyard

@martintiney

Pym & Woodyard or Burrows.

@petejshort

Pym & Knight

@davidwh1971

Dembele & Ward.

@StevenAdams2

Knight & Thompson with Mason moving into midfield.

@CrispLevi

Pym & Knight.

@EspieJaz

Pym/Dembele & Ward

@juppy95

Probably Kent & Barker

@ReportPosh

Reed & Woodyard

@Aims96435623

Dembele & Woodyard

@BrianSwann1

Knight & Ward

@140brien14

Knight & Woodyard

@NicoleTowler1

Dembele & Ward

@ABilbaoFC