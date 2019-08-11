Peterborough United fans deliver their verdict on the club’s players and on the defeat at Oxford United.

Your views on Peterborough United’s 1-0 defeat at Oxford (August 10).

Further proof at Oxford that we’ve got to keep Maddison.

Frazer Blake-Tracy impressed some Posh fans on his Football League debut. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@POSHnipper

Blake-Tracy was worth a B-, great reading of the game to intercept, shame it then was punted off the field when a simple pass to Maddison would have led to a great chance!

@Fig428

Boyd is not a central midfielder. Eisa was a Z, zero effort, knocked off the ball with ease. We look very short in forward options.

@Deedz42

Slow start? After the previous match performance the players should have been fired up to make amends. Fergie’s job to get them ready to start! Poor management.

@fat_controller

Posh have made another massive mistake signing Mo Eisa.

@AndrewN05525683

A C- was a bit harsh for Niall Mason.

@LiddyBrett

Their goal came from Mason playing them all onside! Need to stick with the second-half formation, possibly with Naismith in for Mason!

@davidwh1971

With difficult next three games we need to improve drastically. Not sure how at the moment though.

@Skydank1

No effort first half apart from Boyd. Boyd and Alex Woodyard in centre midfield does not work. Eisa looks like he is seriously lacking confidence. Full backs were poor in a shaky defence and no plan A let alone a plan B. Apart from that it was a really good performance. Roll on next week.

@Crallen12

We had the hype and now we are seeing the reality.

@RazorBlue