Peterborough United fans can help Tommy Robson by going to watch Frank Bruno

Peterborough United fans attending ‘an evening with Frank Bruno’ will also be supporting club legend Tommy Robson and his fight against motor neurone disease.

The evening with the popular ex-British boxing champ takes place in Huntingdon on October 19 and will be hosted by local former BBC Radio Five Live presented Paul Stainton.

Posh legend Tommy Robson.

Posh fans can purchase tickets for £20 with £4 going to Robson’s fighting fund.

Posh fans need to use the code ‘TOMMY’ and there is no limit on how many tickets can be bought.

Organiser Charlie Thompson of FourFiftyMedia said: “We have spoken to Tommy and invited him to be our guest on the night. He’s very much hoping to make it and is very grateful for the donations.’

Bruno will be interviewed live on stage with an audience Q & A to follow.

The direct link to tickets for the night at the Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre (from 7pm) is www.ticketsource.co.uk/fourfiftymedia.