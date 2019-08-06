Peterborough United fans can have their say on the future of the Weston Homes Stadium at a forum with club owners

Peterborough United fans can have their say on whether or not to relocate the Weston Homes Stadium at an open forum at the ground (August 15, 7pm).

Co-owners Darragh MacAnthony and Stewart ‘Randy’ Thompson will be present to take questions from supporters.

The stadium is expected to return to club ownership from Peterborough City Council in October. A ‘stadium purchase heads of agreement’ between the parties will be formally signed on the pitch ahead of the League One game against Ipswich Town on Saturday, August 17.

This will be a binding agreement with the stadium sale to be completed roughly eight weeks later.

The options for the stadium in the future are staying at the present site or move to a new riverside lcation. The owners are believed to favour a move, but promised they would consult with fans before any firm decision was made.