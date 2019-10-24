Peterborough United fans believe Championship football will be back at London Road next season

As Peterborough United hit the top of League One with a 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley at the Weston Homes Stadium last night (October 23) we asked for your tips for the two automatic promotion winners.

Sky Bet currently fancy our chances as Posh are 9/2 second favourites behind Ipswich Town to win the title and 11/8 second favourites behind the same team to win promotion.

Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United on his way to scoring the opening goal of the game against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Here are your views as told to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

If we keep this team together we will win this league and second will be Ipswich.

@eye2_george

If no selling of big stars happens in January the top two will be Posh and either Ipswich or Coventry.

@Sam_Pufc

Posh and Sunderland because there are so many average teams which Posh always seem to beat, but other top teams are struggling to beat them including ipswich now.

@EspieJaz

All depends what happens January window. Keep squad together we go up with Ipswich.

@Gnat68

Ipswich and Sunderland. Posh in play-offs. Still think we need another proper forward (Marriott on loan?) and a central midfield player. I could see a midfield of Ward, Reed, Knight and Maddison with Boyd playing just off Toney as a real option in home games.

@Rutlandspinner

Posh 1st, Fleetwood 2nd especially if the main guys in the team stay fit.

@ashleyrodgers21

Posh and Sunderland, in that order.

@daryl_aka_pilko

I backed Posh at the start of the season. It will therefore probably be Rotherham or Ipswich given my gambling prowess.

@w4wilcox

Would love it to be Posh and Wycombe, but I suspect Ipswich may be in the mix too.

@siprior

Posh & Sunderland, not sure which order though. Wycombe and Coventry likely to be there or thereabouts.

@GayToryJon