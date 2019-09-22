Peterborough United fan comments after defeat at Doncaster: ‘Can’t always play a diamond, struggled against width, 5/10 was generous for some players, incredibly poor, panicked, lack of a plan B’

Peterborough United fans were predictably unhappy with their team’s performance at Doncaster Rovers yesterday (September 21).

Here are a selection of their comments as told to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

‘No midfield, a few of the players were incredibly poor, Reed, Eisa passengers, Dembele made no impact as he forgets to pass the ball.’

@jozefthemad

‘Ward is not a CM. It doesn’t suit him. Missed Boyd in CM with diamond formation.’

@Kyle_Irvng1

‘We have always struggled against teams that play width.’

@CoullJim

‘Both full-backs were poor. You can’t always play the diamond if it’s not working. It looked a better shape with a 4-4-2 second-half.’

@theperkins

‘Panicked when on the ball due to high/intense pressing from Donny which lead to sloppy passing. Outnumbered all over the park, missed Boyd’s energy and work rate. Missed the physical presence and pace of Blake-Tracey.’

@DarrenJohnson

‘A lack of plan B has ways been a worry with Ferguson. I won’t have to much concern yet as we are going to have off days but really we struggled to cope with the width today and did very little to combat that at all.’

@JeffriesTom

‘Some of the 5/10 marks were generous.’

@Fladger69

‘Kent should have had a higher mark as it would have been 3/4-0 without him. Mason and Ward were 3/10s.’

@campufc

‘Mason, although needed help, was still way off the pace. Big fan of Ward but v poor by his standards. Roll on to next Saturday and quickly forget this.’

@nonecksomesense

‘Missed Boyd keeping position and possession. Not enough pressure on the full backs. When we are struggling Eisa and Maddison need to work harder. Positive Kent was good again.’

@Deedz42