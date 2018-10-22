Peterborough United face non-league club in the FA Cup

Have your say

Peterborough United will face Bromley away in the first round of the FA Cup.

The National League side play their games at the Westminster Waste Stadium and the tie is set to take place on the weekend of November 10.

Ticket details will follow shortly.

The full draw:

Haringey Borough v AFC Wimbledon

Chorley v Doncaster Rovers

Metropolitan Police v Newport County

Chippenham/Maidenhead v Portsmouth

Crewe v Carlisle United

Southend United v Crawley

Exeter v Blackpool

Luton Town v Wycombe

Morecambe v Warrington/Halifax

Leatherhead/Hitchin v Solihull Moors

Sutton United v Slough

Guiseley v Cambridge United

Walsall v Coventry City

Rochdale v Gateshead

Accrington v Colchester

Barnsley v Notts County

Shrewsbury v Salford City

Gillingham v Hartlepool

Oxford United v Forest Green Rovers

Tranmere v Hemel Hempstead/Oxford City

Barnet v Bristol Rovers

Yeovil v Stockport County

Bury v Dover Athletic

Plymouth v Stevenage

Chesterfield v Billericay/Taunton

Lincoln City v Northampton Town

Alfreton v Fleetwood

Bromley v Peterborough United

Southport v Boreham Wood/Dagenham & Redbridge

Aldershot v Bradford City

Grimsby v MK Dons

Torquay United v Woking

Scunthorpe v Burton Albion

Port Vale v Sunderland

Hampton & Richmond v Oldham Athletic

Swindon Town v York City

Mansfield v Charlton

Maidstone United v Macclesfield

Ebbsfleet v Cheltenham