Peterborough United face non-league club in the FA Cup

Peterborough United will face Bromley away in the first round of the FA Cup.
The National League side play their games at the Westminster Waste Stadium and the tie is set to take place on the weekend of November 10.
Ticket details will follow shortly.
The full draw:
Haringey Borough v AFC Wimbledon
Chorley v Doncaster Rovers
Metropolitan Police v Newport County
Chippenham/Maidenhead v Portsmouth
Crewe v Carlisle United
Southend United v Crawley
Exeter v Blackpool
Luton Town v Wycombe
Morecambe v Warrington/Halifax
Leatherhead/Hitchin v Solihull Moors
Sutton United v Slough
Guiseley v Cambridge United
Walsall v Coventry City
Rochdale v Gateshead
Accrington v Colchester
Barnsley v Notts County
Shrewsbury v Salford City
Gillingham v Hartlepool
Oxford United v Forest Green Rovers
Tranmere v Hemel Hempstead/Oxford City
Barnet v Bristol Rovers
Yeovil v Stockport County
Bury v Dover Athletic
Plymouth v Stevenage
Chesterfield v Billericay/Taunton
Lincoln City v Northampton Town
Alfreton v Fleetwood
Bromley v Peterborough United
Southport v Boreham Wood/Dagenham & Redbridge
Aldershot v Bradford City
Grimsby v MK Dons
Torquay United v Woking
Scunthorpe v Burton Albion
Port Vale v Sunderland
Hampton & Richmond v Oldham Athletic
Swindon Town v York City
Mansfield v Charlton
Maidstone United v Macclesfield
Ebbsfleet v Cheltenham