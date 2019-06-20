Peterborough United face League One rivals in first round of the Carabao Cup

Have your say

Peterborough United have been drawn away to League One rivals Oxford United in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Posh will now travel to Oxford twice in a matter of days as they also take on Karl Robinson’s side in a League One match on August 10.

The first round Carabao Cup ties will take place week commencing August 12.

Posh and Oxford have been drawn against each other three times in the Football League Cup competition. Oxford knocked Posh out over two legs in the last meeting in the 1994-95 season.

Posh knocked Oxford out in 1967, but Oxford won 4-0 in 1973.

Last season Posh were beaten 2-0 at Championship club QPR in the first round.

Full draw:

Northern section: Tranmere v Hull, Grimsby v Doncaster, Wigan v Stoke, Port Vale v Burton, Nottingham Forest v Fleetwood, Bradford City v Preston, Blackpool v Macclesfield, Blackburn v Oldham, Mansfield v Morecambe, Accrington v Sunderland, Scunthorpe v Derby, Rochdale v Bolton, Huddersfield v Lincoln, Middlesbrough v Crewe, Shrewsbury v Rotherham, Sheffield Wed v Bury, Salford v Leeds, Barnsley v Carlisle.

Southern section: Colchester v Swindon, AFC Wimbledon v MK Dons, Oxford v POSH, QPR v Bristol City, Plymouth v Orient, Wycombe v Reading, Charlton v Forest Green, Gillingham v Newport, Stevenage v Southend, Luton v Ipswich, Walsall v Crawley, Bristol Rovers v Cheltenham, Brentford v Cambridge, Coventry v Exeter, Swansea v Northampton, West Brom v Millwall, Portsmouth v Birmingham.