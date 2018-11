Have your say

Peterborough United have been handed a long haul road trip to League Two side Exeter City in the last 32 of the Checkatrade Trophy.

The draw gave Posh the longest possible trip. They could only be drawn at Portsmouth, Chelsea or Cambridge as well as Exeter.

Posh last played at Execer City in September 2010, a League One game that finished 2-2.

The tie will take place in the week beginning December 3.