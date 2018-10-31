Peterborough United FA Cup tickets to go on sale

Have your say

Peterborough United start selling tickets for their first round FA Cup tie at Bromley tomorrow (November 1).

Posh travel to the non-league side on Saturday, November 10 (3pm kick off) and have received an initial allocation of 500 tickets which will be sold on a ‘priority points’ basis.

Ticket prices are: £18 for adults, £12 for over 65s, £12 for students over 21 (with a valid NUS card), £10 for students aged 16-21 (with a valid NUS card),

£5 for under 16s.

The away area at the stadium is uncovered terracing and turnstiles will open at the ground at 1.30pm. Tickets will go on sale at 9am tomorrow at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 and in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.

Priority is as follows:

9am Thursday November 1 (700+ priority points)

9am Friday November 2 (600+ priority points)

10am Saturday November 3 (400+ priority points)

10am Monday November 5 (300+ priority points)

Should any tickets remain, they will go on general sale from 9am on Tuesday November 6.