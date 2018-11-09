Peterborough United FA Cup memories include toilet rolls, dressing up as Ali G, a wall collapse, a coin toss and a brilliant day in Bishop’s Stortford

Have your say

Toilet rolls, Bishop’s Stortford was brilliant, fans chased over a bridge, ‘don’t panic Pike’, Leeds losing the plot and dressing up as Ali G are all part of FA Cup memories of Peterborough United fans.

These are the best and worst memories as sent to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Ryan Tafazolli celebrates his Posh goal at Aston Villa.

A snowy FA Cup tie against Plymouth in 1969 was suspended as toilet paper was cleared from the goalmouth whilst Jim Iley personally appealed to fans (encouraging even greater bog-roll action directly at the popular Posh boss).

An expensive spectacle, notwithstanding Brierleys!

@Paul_Cyclops

Tranmere away in 2006 and West Brom away in 2016 were class, but nothing tops beating Aston Villa last season

Dave Farrell after scoring for Posh against Newcastle.

@ThorpeyBoy96

Sitting in school with a little radio, listening to the replayed Kingstonian game.

@mrstulee

Dagenham away in 1984 (Posh lost 1-0 to a non-league team and the game was delayed for 10 minutes in the second half when a wall collapsed).

@Poshtroll

2002 Newcastle at home. Posh were 2-0 down, pulled back to 2-2, then cruelly beaten in the final 10 mins.

@adscotch

Having both Cobblers and then Cambridge at home back-to-back in 1994 was good. Shame we got beaten by Cambridge!

@NeilJHubbard

That run to the last 16 in 85-86 was a joy. Went to every game, and Bishop’s Stortford away was brilliant. 2-2, first round, their keeper looked like he was about 14 so ‘back to school on Monday’ was the song. Worst was Burton Albion away under Mark Wright. Dreadful.

@talkSportDrive

Notts Co away 1981, 4th Round. Forest played Man Utd that day and we got chased over the bridge by Man Utd fans! Can still picture Robbie Cooke’s goal for a great win against a team two leagues above us. My mate broke his glasses celebrating the goal.

@Dave4500152

Ten-a-side with Leeds in 1986. ‘Don’t panic, Pike’ (full-back Martin Pike went in goal late on for Posh who won 1-0). Always a chuckle when the visiting fans, officials and players completely lose the plot.

@Paul_Cyclops

25 November 1992, Posh 9 Kingstonian 1 (and Tony Philliskirk’s five goals) declared void due to ‘keeper Adrian Blake being hit by a 50p.

@TobyWoody

Danny Crow’s brace at Tranmere in front of well over 2000 travelling fans after @DMAC102 put on free coaches.

@AzThornhill

I remember hiding in the alley next to Andy’s Records as Leeds fans marauded down Bridge Street after we beat them 1-0.

@leccymansteve

Aston Villa away last January great day out and a great performance from the team and fans!

@Oliverharniess

Being beaten 4-1 in 1974 by the mighty Leeds - first game I went to MOT!

@JOHNMal1958

Notts County 1981. My first away game. Robbie Cooke scored.

@crisp_jay

Last minute winner away to Hornchurch. Also, the Posh fans at Staines were awesome.

@OldPoshShirts

Didn’t we all dress as Ali G at Staines?

@HolyTrinityPUFC

Bedford Town 0-0 Posh, NOTHING will erase that memory!

@Proud2BPosh

Cambridge away, won 2-0, the went to Dagenham. Two lively days out.

@fjsteward

Many great memorie, but Ryan Tafazolli scoring against Villa and really not knowing what to do. He set off running around the back of the goal in celebration. New Street station after was a good laugh that even the old bill enjoyed.

@nonecksomesense

Hayes replay away. Utter mayhem.

@RyanPboro

Darlington away before the Newcastle game.

@danmed06

Brighton at home 2-2, London Road under snow.

@wilson_jem

Hayes away in 89 - awful night to be a Posh fan - won 1-0, but it was horrendous - vowed never to go near the place ended up moving to within 1 1/2 miles away in 2007 and have remained ever since.

@HillingdonPosh

Dave Farrell’s goal v Newcastle at home.

@anyewen85