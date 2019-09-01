Peterborough United are linked with a last-minute deal

Peterborough United eye West Ham man, Ipswich Town want defender reunion, Sunderland and Portsmouth chase late deals - League One deadline day rumours

League One clubs have until 5pm this evening to finalise any late transfer business before the window slams shut.

Like any deadline day, it could prove to be a busy few hours in the third-tier, with speculation already mounting on which players may be on the move. Scroll and click through the pages to view the latest batch of League One transfer rumours from around the web:

Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley hopes to add "one or two" new additions to his squad before the 5pm deadline. (Lincolnshire Live)

1. Cowley hopes for "one or two" new arrivals

Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley hopes to add "one or two" new additions to his squad before the 5pm deadline. (Lincolnshire Live)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Rochdale are among a host of clubs interested in signing Nottingham Forest starletArvin Appiah. (The Sun)

2. Rochdale interested in Championship starlet

Rochdale are among a host of clubs interested in signing Nottingham Forest starletArvin Appiah. (The Sun)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Bolton Wanderers manager Keith Hill is keen on making former Bury captain Stephen Dawson his first signing. (The Sun)

3. Hills eyes Dawson as first Bolton signing

Bolton Wanderers manager Keith Hill is keen on making former Bury captain Stephen Dawson his first signing. (The Sun)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Fleetwood Town have won the race to sign Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne after seeing off competition fromAccrington Stanley. (Football Insider)

4. Fleetwood win race for Dunne

Fleetwood Town have won the race to sign Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne after seeing off competition fromAccrington Stanley. (Football Insider)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2