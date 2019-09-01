Peterborough United eye West Ham man, Ipswich Town want defender reunion, Sunderland and Portsmouth chase late deals - League One deadline day rumours

Like any deadline day, it could prove to be a busy few hours in the third-tier, with speculation already mounting on which players may be on the move. Scroll and click through the pages to view the latest batch of League One transfer rumours from around the web:

1. Cowley hopes for "one or two" new arrivals Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley hopes to add "one or two" new additions to his squad before the 5pm deadline. (Lincolnshire Live)

2. Rochdale interested in Championship starlet Rochdale are among a host of clubs interested in signing Nottingham Forest starletArvin Appiah. (The Sun)

3. Hills eyes Dawson as first Bolton signing Bolton Wanderers manager Keith Hill is keen on making former Bury captain Stephen Dawson his first signing. (The Sun)

4. Fleetwood win race for Dunne Fleetwood Town have won the race to sign Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne after seeing off competition fromAccrington Stanley. (Football Insider)

