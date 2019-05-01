Peterborough United extend opening hours for ticket purchases and player-of-the-year news

Peterborough United are hoping for a bumper ABAX Stadium crowd on Saturday (May 4) and remember all League One games kick off at 5.30pm.

The club have extended opening hours at the stadium box office to 7pm tonight (Thursday). the office will also be open betweem 9am to 5pm tomorrow (Friday) and from 10am until kick off on Saturday.

You can also purchase tickets for the game at www.theposhtickets.com or by calling the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934.

Posh end of season presentations will take place before the game for the players of the year and for goal of the season.

It’s also ‘Junior Takeover Day’ at the ABAX on Saturday. There will be a junior kitman, manager, media assistant, stadium manager, announcer and photographer on the day.

All these are kids who applied for the roles.

.