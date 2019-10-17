Peterborough United expecting aggression and passion from Steve Evans’ Gillingham team

Manager Darren Ferguson is expecting aggression, fight and a strong work ethic from Gillingham FC when he takes his Peterborough United side to the Priestfield Stadium on Saturday (October 19).

That prediction is based on Ferguson’s experience of crossing swords with teams managed by his predecessor at Posh, Steve Evans.

It’s obvious from Evans’ interview in the Peterborough Telegraph today (October 17) that he bears no public ill will towards Ferguson or Posh, but a Gillingham win would doubtless be treated with more than a mere warm glow of satisfaction by the straight-talking Scot.

“I’ve known Steve a long time and we’ve always got on well,” Ferguson said.

“I first came across him over a decade ago when he was managing Boston and I was at Posh.

“That Boston team were hard to beat and you could say that about every team Steve has managed since.

“I’m expecting nothing other than a tough game on Saturday. Gillingham have been decent at home. They beat Wycombe and they pushed Ipswich close. They made it hard for Portsmouth away from home last week.

“I expect Gillingham to play two up front and to be aggressive and positive. They weren’t at Portsmouth, but I can’t see them playing like that at home. We will have to battle to get three points for sure, but it’s important we start winning away from home again.

“Our last three away games (Tranmere, Doncaster, Wycombe) haven’t been good enough. The the first hour at Wycombe was impressive, but we fell away badly.

“We showed great professionalism to beat Lincoln last week and we will need to do the same at Gillingham.”