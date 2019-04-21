Peterborough United expected to make changes for huge game against Sunderland

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is expected to ring the changes for the visit of League One automatic promotion favourites Sunderland to the ABAX Stadium tomorrow (April 22, 3pm).

Fergie’s men suffered a last-gasp kick in the teeth on Good Friday when Fleetwood equalised in the 95th minute when a win would have left the final play-off place in Posh’s hands as rivals Doncaster were beaten 2-0 at Sunderland later in the day.

Former Posh skipper Jack Baldwin is in the Sunderland squad.

Posh are four points behind Grant McCann’s side with a game in hand. Doncaster don’t play again until Tuesday (April 23) when they host struggling Accrington Stanley.

Posh expect their biggest League One crowd of the season tomorrow. The best so far is 10,472 for the visit of Portsmouth in September.

“The game at Fleetwood would have taken a lot out of the players emotionally and physically so I will look to make changes,” Ferguson said. “It’s a big game so motivation won’t be a problem which is good as we will probably have to win all four of our remaining matches to have a chance of catching Doncaster.

“We will keep going to the end though. It was obviously frustrating to concede what was an avoidable equaliser at Fleetwood, but we’ve already put that game behind us,”

Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli is battling to be fit for the game after pulling out of the Fleetwood match during the pre-match warm-up. Joe Ward’s participation is in doubt because of a family illness.

George Cooper, Callum Cooke and Matt Godden are also pushing for starts with Lee Tomlin and Ivan Toney among those Posh players under threat.

Former Posh skipper Jack Baldwin is expected to be among the Sunderland substitutes.