Peterborough United expect Rochdale to be better than Sunderland

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson believes Rochdale could present a stiffer test to his side than Sunderland did.

Dale have started the League One season impressively with their only defeat in six matches coming at home to Sunderland when they were most unfortunate to concede a decisive late goal.

Ferguson watched that match and was impressed with how Rochdale approached the game. Posh host Dale at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (September 14).

“Rochdale were very good that night,” Ferguson stated. “They know what they are doing in possession and when they haven’t got the ball. They will be tough opponents.

“We will obviously be confident, but I’ve already spoken to the players about not treating Rochdale any differently to Sunderland.

“There cannot be a case of believing ‘ah it’s only Rochdale’ because there will be times when they have good possession of the ball and they are capable of hurting us if we let our standards drop.

“I also watched Rochdale’s last win at Southend and they were again excellent. They play through the lines and every player knows their job.

“Obviously I would have preferred to have a game last Saturday as we had some good momentum after three wins in a row. The lads look in great nick though and they should be fresh and raring to go at the start of a big week.

“We have three games in quick succession as we go to Tranmere and Doncaster after this match and these weeks are always very important as you can move up a few places if the results go well.”

Ferguson watched his old club Doncaster beat Rotherham 2-1 in a League One game at the Keepmoat Stadium last Saturday (September 7).

The win moved Doncaster above Posh. Fleetwood also won to knock Posh down to ninth ahead of this weekend’s matches.

Ferguson is expected to name the same team that started the 3-0 win over Sunderland. There are a couple of minor niggles, but nothing serious to force anyone out of the side. Left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy should be fit to resume training on Monday.

“The good thing about having no league game is being able to see the players who haven’t been in the side in action in other matches,” Ferguson added. “And I’ve been pleased with them.”