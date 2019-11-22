Peterborough United expect an all guns blazing approach from Burton Albion and Posh have a couple of injury problems

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson believes Burton Albion will adopt an all guns blazing approach to tomorrow’s League One fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium (November 23, 3pm).

Ferguson is a big fan of the Burton team and he accepts his team will have to be at their best to continue their strong run of form in home matches. Posh have won five of their eight League One games at the Weston Homes Stadium, but Burton have the third best away record in the division.

Posh have lost their last two away games in League One, but have beaten League Two sides Cambridge United and Stevenage in cup competitions since then.

Posh will be without suspended striker Ivan Toney against 15th-placed Burton and on-loan Josh Knight is one of two players awaiting late fitness tests.

“I believe Burton will come and have a go at us,” Ferguson said. “They are a good possession team and the game could become very open which is not what I want.

“I’ve watched a few of their games lately and they can certainly play.

“I’m not fooled by their current league position as they have played fewer games than most.

“In fact, if they win all their games in hand they will overtake us.

“Burton are a serious threat. They finished last season strongly and they will fancy making up the ground again this season.

“But we’ve been good at home where we have a lot of confidence in what we do and how we play so I’m expecting a good performance.

“I was critical of some elements of play in our last game, but in a way it is a compliment to my players because I know just how good they can be. I’m just a demanding manager. I know we have much more than we showed the other night against Stevenage.

“We still had six one-on-ones with the goalkeeper and we had 17 shots so it wasn’t al bad.

“I know to a degree what I will do without Ivan, but I am still waiting on the fitness of a couple of players.

“We have used a certain shape for most of the season and we are fourth in the league and the top scorers in the country so it obviously works for us.”

Seventeen-year-old Ricky-Jade Jones is the favourite to replace Toney ahead of Siriki Dembele and Idris Kanu, if Ferguson plays with two strikers.

“When your are 17 and score two goals in two games attention is inevitable,” Ferguson added. “But Ricky is level-headed and so are his family members so it won’t bother him. He’s in the first-team squad on merit.”